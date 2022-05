PORT GIBSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Claiborne County deputies arrested two men for a shooting that took place on Thursday, May 12 in Port Gibson.

Deputies said they responded to reports of shots fired at 1120 Highway 61 North at 3:00 p.m. The 911 caller stated that one person had been shot and was taken to the Claiborne County Hospital by personal vehicle.

Jamarcus Hamlin and Tyrese Craft were both arrested within hours of the shooting. They were charged with aggravated assault.