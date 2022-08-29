ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies arrested a man and a woman in two separate drug busts on Saturday, August 27.

Deputies said they first received a report about drug activity taking place at room 107 in the Red Carpet Inn. In the room, they found Charles Miller.

Investigators said Miller gave deputies consent to search the room. While searching the room, deputies located a little less than an ounce of marijuana, over ½ ounce of methamphetamine, 14 Oxycodone, and drug paraphernalia.

Miller was arrested and charged with Possession of Sch II Drug to wit Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Sch II to wit Oxycodone with Intent to Distribute, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

During this same time, agents with Special Operations Group, were investigating another complaint of drug activity at the Super 8 Hotel.

Agents said they found Keisha Campbell in the parking lot. According to investigators, Campbell had in her possession two ounces of methamphetamine, three Xanax pills, two Ecstasy Pills, and $735.00 in cash.

Charles Miller (Courtesy: Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Keisha Campbell (Courtesy: Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Campbell, who is currently in Adams County Drug Court, was arrested and charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of Sch I to with Ecstasy, and Possession of Sch IV to with Xanax.