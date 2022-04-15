FORREST, Miss. (WJTV) – Two men have been charged with capital murder and aggravated assault in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on February 17, 2022, in Forrest.

According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Matthew Deon Hickman, 22, of Louisville and Jacari J Broom, 22, of Lake, broke into a home on Sparksville Road and were caught by the residents.

Investigators said the two suspects killed one of the residents and shot the other.

Hickman and Broom are also being charged with breaking and entering and animal cruelty. Investigators said three dogs were shot at the home.

The two suspects are also charged in other armed robbery and burglary cases.