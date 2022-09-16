BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A 12-year-old and an 11-year-old are in custody after threats were made against Brookhaven School District campuses on Thursday, September 15.

The Daily Leader reported the threat was made on social media, leading to what Police Chief Kenneth Collins called “mass hysteria.” The threat was shared by students, then adults. In response, all campuses in the school district had increased security on Friday, September 16.

The 11-year-old is in custody and the 12-year-old is being held for questioning. The 11-year-old was sent to the Natchez Training School detention center.

Collins said their parents gave over their children’s phones and consented for them to be searched. He said they’re working with police on the case.