NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Legislature recently appropriated $8 million to the Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH) for facility improvements at the Grand Village of Natchez Indians and Historic Jefferson College.

This support, coupled with privately raised funds, will allow MDAH to create world-class destinations in Natchez comparable to the Two Mississippi Museums in Jackson.

Funds will be used at the Grand Village of Natchez Indians to renovate and expand the visitor’s center, install new state-of-the-art exhibits, and upgrade the auditorium. A new pavilion will be built, offering a large and inviting space for school groups, summer camps, and community events.

Courtesy: The City of Natchez, MS Facebook

The department will work closely with the Muscogee Nation, the Tribal Nation most closely associated with the original Natchez people, and the Natchez community to develop new interpretation at the site.

Historic Jefferson College in nearby Washington is the birthplace of Mississippi and will one day be a gateway for visitors traveling to Natchez, sharing the powerful stories of westward expansion, the birthplace of statehood, and the rise and fall of the cotton kingdom built on slavery.

MDAH has operated the school since 1977 and plans to revitalize the site, restoring the historic buildings, and developing a new museum campus exploring the rich and fascinating history of the Natchez area.

MDAH will establish a preservation field school at Historic Jefferson College, in partnership with the National Park Service, Historic Natchez Foundation, Mississippi State University, Tulane University, and other area schools. The field school will offer hands-on training in preservation skills such as window restoration, brick repointing, and more.