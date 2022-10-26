JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after two people were injured in separate shootings.

The first shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. on University Boulevard in Jackson. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the victim, Derrick Field, was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) with gunshot wounds and underwent surgery.

The second shooting happened after just 2:00 p.m. near Gretchen Street. Hearn said William Ford, 26, was taken to UMMC with gunshot wounds. He was listed in severe but stable condition.

Anyone with information about these shootings can contact the Jackson Police Homicide Unit at 601-960-1278 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).