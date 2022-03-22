JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed a two people in Jefferson County. Investigators said the crash happened around 1:45 a.m. on Tuesday, March 22 on Highway 552.

According to MHP, a 2011 Dodge Pickup, driven by 23-year-old Jarrius Gillespie of Columbus, and a 2011 Nissan SUV, driven by 20-year-old Alicia Triplett of Diberville, collided on the highway.

Investigators said Gillespie and his passenger, 20-year-old Jaeda Anthony of Southaven, died at the scene. This crash remains under investigation by MHP.