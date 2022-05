YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities in Yazoo County are investigating a deadly shooting.

The shooting happened on Vaughn Road off of Interstate 55 on Friday, May 27. Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers said two people died during the incident.

Yazoo County Chief Investigator Terry Gann said the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are investigating the shooting.