JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department has arrested and charged two men with sexual battery.

According to JPD, 38-year-old Teona Rockingham is charged with sexual battery related to several incidents involving a juvenile female that happened over a period of time.

Richard Reed, 26, is charged with gratification of lust and sexual battery related to an incident involving a juvenile female, which happened last month in the 2900 block of Booker Washington Street.

