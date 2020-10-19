2 men injured in shooting after fight at Jackson motel

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after two men were injured during a shooting. The shooting happened just before 9:00 a.m. on Monday at a motel in the 5000 block of I-55 North.

According to investigators, the two men were injured after a fight. One was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and the second arrived at the hospital by a private vehicle. The second man was in stable condition.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation.

