2 men injured in shooting after fight at Jackson motel

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after two men were injured during a shooting. The shooting happened just before 9:00 a.m. on Monday at a motel in the 5000 block of I-55 North.
According to investigators, the two men were injured after a fight. One was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and the second arrived at the hospital by a private vehicle. The second man was in stable condition.
Police said this is an ongoing investigation.
