NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police arrested two teenagers after bomb threats were reported at Natchez High School this week.

Police said the threats were made on Tuesday, February 8 and Wednesday, February 9. The school was cleared both times, and no devices were found.

Investigators said they tracked down the source of the bomb threats to two teens. They were arrested and taken to the Adams County Juvenile Detention Center.