MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison County deputies are investigating after two teenagers were killed in a crash early Monday morning.

The crash happened on Gus Green Road. According to Madison County Coroner Alex Breeland, the teens’ vehicle overturned and hit a tree.

The victims were identified as 15-year-old Armond Littleton and 17-year-old Tyrese Hoskin.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.