JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating after two teens were shot Monday evening.

The shooting happened on Jayne Avenue near Lindsay Drive just before 5:30 p.m.

Police said the 15-year-old was shot in the arm, and the 18-year-old was shot in the foot. The two teens are expected to be okay.

The victims called police after running to home on Sanford Street.

Police do not have a suspect or motive.