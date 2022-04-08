JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested two women after a body was discovered buried in Clinton.

On Monday, April 4, police said they received a tip that a man had been killed in Jackson, and his body had been buried on Magnolia Road near Cynthia Road. When officers arrived at the location, they found the body of Steve Perry, 51.

According to investigators, Perry’s body had multiple bruises from an extension cord and a blunt object. His body had been wrapped in an air mattress with duct tape.

Police said the tipster informed them that Perry was being taken care of by the Smith family at a location on Myers Avenue. The tipster also said Perry’s body had been transported to the burial location in a gray SUV, which had been taken to a metal processing location to be disposed of. Investigators found the vehicle on Valley Street at Metal Processing.

Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said officers responded to the home on Myers Avenue and recovered items that appeared to have blood on them.

Angela Lee (Courtesy: Jackson Police Dept.)

Angela Smith (Courtesy: Jackson Police Dept.)

On Wednesday, April 6, detectives arrested Angela Lee, 45, and Angela Smith, 21, for the charges of violation of a vulnerable person, hindering prosecution and desecration of a corpse.