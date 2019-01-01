2 women wanted for questioning in Dollar General robbery Video

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The Jackson Police Department is working to find two women.

Officers want to question them about a robbery that happened at the Dollar General on Robinson Street. The crime happened on Friday, December 28.

If you know who the women are, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477). If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, you could get a cash reward.