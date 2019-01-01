Local News

2 women wanted for questioning in Dollar General robbery

By:

Posted: Jan 01, 2019 07:00 AM CST

Updated: Jan 01, 2019 12:58 PM CST

2 women wanted for questioning in Dollar General robbery

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The Jackson Police Department is working to find two women.

Officers want to question them about a robbery that happened at the Dollar General on Robinson Street. The crime happened on Friday, December 28.

If you know who the women are, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477). If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, you could get a cash reward.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Meet the Team

Bios /

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center

  • 7 A.M. Web Weather 12/31/18
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    7 A.M. Web Weather 12/31/18

  • 6 PM Web Weather 12/29/18
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    6 PM Web Weather 12/29/18

  • 7 A.M. Web Weather 12/28/18
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    7 A.M. Web Weather 12/28/18