2 women wanted for questioning in Dollar General robbery
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The Jackson Police Department is working to find two women.
Officers want to question them about a robbery that happened at the Dollar General on Robinson Street. The crime happened on Friday, December 28.
If you know who the women are, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477). If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, you could get a cash reward.
Trending Stories
Latest News - Local
Video Center
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.