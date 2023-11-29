NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A 20-year-old man was killed during a shooting in Natchez, and police said it may have been a case of mistaken identity.

The Natchez Democrat reported Terry Lewis, 20, was shot and killed while getting out of a vehicle on Ridgewood Road around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 28.

Police said the suspect, Adrian Brown, was arrested and charged with manslaughter.

According to investigators, Brown stated he saw a car pull up behind him and his friends, and they were unsure who it was at the time. They believed it was someone who was coming to shoot or kill them.

Investigators said the group panicked, and Brown shot Lewis.