HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – New changes are being made at the Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond after a disturbance.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said there are currently 599 detainees in custody at the facility.

Over the weekend, a group of detainees got out of a housing unit to confront another group of inmates. Jones said the incident was gang-related.

Several law enforcement agencies responded to the call and were able to get the situation under control. Jones said there were no serious injuries or structural damage.

“The board just voted to go into a contract with Core Civic, which is a jail in Tallahatchie County, which is a third-party jail, and we will be moving detainees out of the Raymond Detention Center. We are looking to move up to 200 detainees out of the Raymond Detention Center here very soon,” the sheriff said on Tuesday, September 5.

Jones said once the contract has been finalized, they will permanently close Pod-A, which currently houses 150 detainees.