JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson Water/Sewer Utilities Division issued a boil water advisory for 200 customers. The notice affects the following areas:

[200-1499] Mayes Street

[300-499] Eminence Row

[3100-3299] Marion Dunbar Street

James Hill Street

Johnson Street

Tougaloo Street

Lawson Street

Oakpointe Apartments, 4049 N. West St.

The notice does not include Walton Elementary School. Leaders said the system lost water pressure.

All customers are advised to boil their drinking water until adequate pressure is restored to the system. Neighbors will be notified when the advisory has been lifted.

For more information, customers may call 601-960-2723 during business hours or 601-960-1778 (or 601-960-1875) after 4 p.m. and on weekends.