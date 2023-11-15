RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A boil water notice has been issued for 2,000 Florence customers.

Officials said the notice affects customers on Church Street, North Church Street, West Main, White Street and Lewis Street who are served by the Town of Florence water supply.

Water system officials notified the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) of a pressure loss due to one or more line breaks.

Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed.

The water system will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink.