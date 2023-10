NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A thief stole $2,000 worth of tools from the Natchez-Adams County Habitat for Humanity, according to officials.

The Natchez Democrat reported the theft happened on Friday, October 27 on Old Washington Road.

A Habitat volunteer discovered the theft the following morning. The tools were stolen from a locked trailer behind a Habitat house.

Anyone with information about the theft can contact local authorities.