JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A shooting in Jackson that left three men dead in 2021 remains unsolved.

Jackson police found three men dead at a home at 2635 Pinebrook Drive on April 16, 2021. They had each suffered gunshot wounds. Two of the men were found inside the home and one was found outside. Investigators said the suspect locked the door of the home before leaving.

The victims were identified as James Cox, 27, Kendarrius Robertson, 26, and James McGruder, 45.

Anyone with information about the case can call the Jackson Police Department at (601)-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.