2021 Mississippi Comic Con coming to Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Comic Con will be held at the Mississippi Trade Mart in Jackson on Saturday, June 26 and Sunday, June 27.

The two-day event will bring together a diverse list of guests, vendors, artists, and fan groups from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Saturday and 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets are on pre-sale until Friday, June 25 at 11:00 p.m. online. Tickets will also be available for sale in person at the event on the day of the show. The day of pricing will be $30 per day and $50 for weekend admission.

To purchase pre-sale tickets, visit here.