JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi M.O.V.E. will host its annual Sleep Out for the Homeless event on Tuesday, November 23.

The event will be held at Pittman Park in Jackson from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday and from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 24. The group will provide dinner, breakfast and COVID-19 prevention kits.

The goal of the event is to raise awareness about homelessness and trauma.