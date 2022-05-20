CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Parents and guardians of students returning to the Clinton Public School District (CPSD) must register their student online in order to enroll for classes starting in August.

Registration information can be accessed through the PowerSchool Parent Portal. Parents can then click on the registration link to complete the online registration process.

Parents of returning students must prove residency prior to the start of the 2022-2023 school year. CPSD will hold a proof of residency event on July 20-22 and July 25-26 in the Northside/Eastside Cafeteria where parents can bring the appropriate documents needed to prove residency. The event will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. each day.

Acceptable residency documentation includes a lease, deed or mortgage statement in the parent’s or guardian’s name plus a current water bill, power bill or gas bill in the parent’s or guardian’s name dated within the last three months

Anyone needing to prove residency through affidavit will be able to do so at Central Office on July 28 and 29.