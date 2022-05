RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland Recreation and Parks will kick off the Fourth of July weekend with the America Balloon Glow on Friday, July 1.

The celebration will be held at Northpark field located at 1200 East County Line Road at 6:00 p.m.

Organizers said attendees will also be able to enjoy food, fireworks and live music. Attendees can bring lawn chairs for the evening of celebration.