2022 Dixie National Livestock Show kicks off Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 57th Annual Dixie National Livestock Show kicks off on Thursday, January 20 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson.. The Dixie National Horse and Mule Color Bonanza Show will kick off the event.

The Dixie National Horse and Mule Color Bonanza Show, will take place Thursday, January 20 through Sunday, January 23, in the Kirk Fordice Equine Center. The event will start at 8:00 a.m. each day.

Mules of different sizes and colors, long-eared donkeys, along with Pinto, Palomino, and American Ranch horses can be seen each day.

“We are excited to kick-off the Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo presented by our title sponsor Southern AgCredit. Over the next month, thousands of people will be making their way to the Mississippi State Fairgrounds for the many events and shows taking place,” said Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson.

Tickets can be purchased at the Coliseum Box Office or online at www.ticketmaster.com/dixie-national-rodeo-tickets/artist/848320.