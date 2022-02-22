JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson reported that the 57th Annual Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo was a record-breaking success.

This year’s successes included record ticket sales for the Dixie National Rodeo, record livestock sales at the Sale of Junior Sale of Champions, and the completion of a new water well serving the Mississippi State Fairgrounds.

“The 2022 Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo was marked with much success. I am pleased that rodeo fans purchased a record amount in tickets. We also had the largest ever Sale of Junior Champions, which benefits the 4-H and FFA youth. Additionally, the Dixie National Parade was bigger than ever, with spectators lining the streets by the thousands,” said Gipson. “Newly added attractions such as the Spring Edition of the Mississippi Ag and Outdoor Expo held by the Foundation for Mississippi Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks; Dixie National Rodeo Days; and the Dixie National Corral enhanced the overall experience of those that attended.”

This year, 1,538 Mississippi 4-H and FFA youth exhibited 2,262 head of livestock during the Dixie National Junior Livestock Round-up. Forty-six of the animals were sold during the Sale of Junior Champions grossing a total of $448,500. This set a new record sale total over the 53-year history of the Sale. Additionally, the Sale of Champions Promotion Committee awarded 39 scholarships totaling $61,500, bringing the total scholarship money awarded since 1993 to nearly $1.1 million. The open livestock shows were also a success this year. A record number of participants from across the U.S. showed over 1,100 head of livestock.

The dates for the 58th Dixie National Rodeo will be held February 10-18, 2023.