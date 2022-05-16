VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The National Park Service (NPS) will host events at Vicksburg National Military Park in observance of Memorial Day.

There will be a Flag Placement in the National Cemetery on Friday, May 27 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Check-in will begin at 7:30 a.m.

Registration is now open for Vicksburg National Military Park’s Memorial Day Flag Placement Event. For more information on volunteering contact Taylor Hegler at taylor hegler@nps.gov or (601) 636-0583 ext. 2969.

There will also be the Symphony at Sunset on Saturday, May 28 at 7:00 p.m.

Vicksburg National Military Park is partnering with the Friends of Vicksburg National Military Park and Campaign, Four Seasons of the Arts, and the Mississippi Symphony Orchestra (MSO) to provide an outdoor pops concert on the grounds of the park free of charge.

The concert will be in front of the Vicksburg NMP Visitor Center at 3201 Clay Street. Tickets and registration are not required to attend the concert.