JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson cut the ribbon to kick off the second annual Mississippi Mudbug Festival on Wednesday, April 27.

“Everybody in Mississippi loves crawfish, and they all come here,” said Gipson. “I think last year the grand total was 12,000 pounds of crawfish we cooked and that were eaten on site here. We expect to double that this year.”

Of course, the crawfish boil is the main attraction, but there is also live music and nearly two dozen rides.

Dozens of families made their way to the fairgrounds for opening night.

Gipson said the Fairgrounds are one of the safest, most secure areas in the state. Although this is only the festival’s second year, people hope to see more family friendly events like this in Jackson.

“I think it would be good for the community and the City of Jackson due to the amount of crime,” said Jackson resident, Shericka White.

This weekend there will be a number of events at the festival including a crawfish eating contest, and musical performances from the Blue Oyster Cult, Bobby rush and more.

For a full list of events, click here.