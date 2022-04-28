NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The 37th Natchez Balloon Festival is set for October 14-16, 2022, and leaders of the festival are holding a competition for the 2022 artwork.

The Natchez Democrat reported artists create a poster and t-shirt design for the event. The winning design will be used for promoting the festival.

Organizer and Historic Natchez Foundation Executive Director Carter Burns said the winner will receive a $1,000 cash prize.

Designs should be submitted in a digital format by Wednesday, June 29, to balloonfestival@natchez.org. The art needs to be able to fit on standard poster and t-shirt sizes and should include the name of the event and the year.