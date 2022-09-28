JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capital City Pride announced several events that will kick off Pride Weekend in Jackson.

The National AIDS Memorial Quilt will be at the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum from Wednesday, September 28 until Tuesday, October 4.

The quilt is sculptured to help honor and celebrate African American who lost their lives to AIDS. The event will also feature educational opportunities on the disease and awareness programs.

Along with the showcase of the AIDS Memorial Quilt, the MS Capital City Pride will host a 4-Day Coming Home event that will help celebrate unity, inclusion, and equality through communities while providing a safe environment for the LGBTQ community.

The schedule of events for this week is as follows:

Thursday, September 29

“Sordid Lives”:Movie Screening & Talk Back at Milsaps College beginning at 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Friday, September 30

Homecoming dance and festival kick-off at The Faulkner Rooftop beginning at 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 1

Rainbow Run at the Eudora Welty Library beginning at 8:00 a.m. The race will begin at the end of the library.

Day One: Coming Home with Pride Festival at the Two Mississippi Museums beginning from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 2

Day Two: Coming Home with Pride Festival at Two Mississippi Museums that will feature Pride March, Vendors, Food Trucks, Additional Musical Acts & Headliners from noon until 5:00 p.m.

For more information on events and to purchase tickets for special events, click here.