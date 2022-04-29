SUMMIT, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Southwest Mississippi Community College (SMCC) Workforce announced a regional job fair will be held on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

The job fair will be at the Southwest Regional Workforce Training Center from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to:

Dress for success

Be prepared for on-site interviews

Bring plenty of resumes (Copiers/scanners will not be available at the Job Fair)

Review the list of participating employers and have a game plan

Attendees are asked to pre-register for the event by visiting https://jobfairs.ms.gov. Attendees should print their registration confirmation and provide it at the check-in station on the day of the job fair.