JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson/Hinds Library System’s annual Summer Reading Program will return in 2022 with in-person programs.

The library system has planned a variety of free events on the oceanography-inspired theme Oceans of Possibilities for local area preschoolers, children, teens, and adults throughout Hinds County. The program is from June 6 to July 15, 2022, and online registration is available via the Beanstack platform at jhlibrary.beanstack.org and the Beanstack app.

With Beanstack, registrants can earn digital badges such as a reading badge for every 100 minutes they read, an activity badge, and a book review badge. The library branches will provide free gifts for registrants such as bookmarks, pencils, and other treats, take-and-make craft kits, and paper registration forms and reading logs for those who may need them.

Those who earn 10 reading badges will earn a digital certificate and be entered into a random drawing for prizes. Prizes will also be given to the top reader overall by age category.