JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 54th Annual Sale of Junior Champions kicked off Thursday.

The sale was kicked off by recognizing the collaborative efforts of the Mississippi State University Extension Service, FFA and the Sale of Champions Promotion Committee in making the Sale of Junior Champions a success year after year.

The Sale of Junior Champions is one of the highlight events of the Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo. During the livestock auction, 4-H and FFA youth livestock exhibitors winning Champion and Reserve Champion in the Junior Round-Up sell their animals through an auction.

This year 1,257 4-H and FFA members from across Mississippi participated in the Dixie National Junior Round-Up Livestock Show, showing 2,153 head of various livestock including pigs, sheep, cattle and goats. The animals will be sold for top dollar in the Sale of Champions. In addition, scholarships totaling $61,500 will be awarded to 39 students.

Over the past 53 years, the sale has grossed over $8.5 million. Last year, the sale of 46 animals grossed $448,500, and 39 scholarships totaling $61,500 were awarded. Over the past 53 years, the sale has grossed $8,524,244.40.

Since the first scholarships were granted in 1993, over 797 scholarships have been awarded to various 4-H and FFA members totaling $1,071,200.