JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Book Festival will return for its ninth year on Saturday, August 19.

The day will be filled with author panel discussions, live music, food, art and activities for all ages. This free event will be located on the State Capitol grounds in downtown Jackson.

Many acclaimed authors will be in attendance, including Lois Lowry, Richard Ford, Richard Russo, James McBride, Ann Patchett, and Harrison Scott Key.

Lowry, a two-time Newbery Medal recipient for her works Number the Stars and The Giver joins the festival in conversation with Margaret McMullan to discuss Lowry’s new book The Windeby Puzzle.

Pulitzer Prize-winning author Richard Ford will join Mississippi Book Festival founding director Holly Lange to discuss his latest release, Be Mine. Also in attendance will be acclaimed history authors Jeff Shaara and Simon Winchester to discuss their latest releases, The Old Lion: A Novel of Theodore Roosevelt and Knowing What We Know respectively.

National Book Award-winner James McBride joins book fest alum and Jackson-native Kiese Laymon to discuss his latest novel, The Heaven and Earth Grocery Store.

Comic book lovers will be excited for this year’s KidNote speaker, New York Times #1 Bestselling novelist and poet Jason Reynolds, with his latest, Miles Morales Suspended: A Spiderman Novel.

Miss Mississippi Vivian O’Neal will be at the Kids Tent helping children do a crown craft at 9:45 a.m. and reading her book, Josiah’s Big Day, at 10:45 a.m. Young Adult readers are invited to attend the panel featuring Jerry Craft, Janae Marks, and Doan Phuong Nguyen. The festival will also feature activities such as Story Time in the Kids Tent, MPB Kids Club, Rocky’s House, and more.

“We are thrilled to have everyone out for the 9th Annual Book Festival this weekend,” said Executive Director Ellen Daniels. “Each year has managed to be even more exciting and memorable than the last, and it is the support from our community, sponsors, and volunteers who make it so. We have worked on this event for an entire year and can’t wait to celebrate with everyone this weekend!”

The Mississippi Book Festival is free and open to the public.