RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Several groups are partnering to address food insecurity in the community with an upcoming event.

The Turkey Trot Walk, Health Event & Turkey Giveaway will be held on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The event will be held at Northpark Mall from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Eventgoers will meet in the Eatery, pick-up a stamp card and walk to exhibitors located around the mall. They must get six signatures to get a turkey/gift card from Kroger. Supplies are limited.

Participating exhibitors will offer dried/canned goods to those who get their card stamped while supplies last.

Free blood pressure checks will be offered during the event.