JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2024 Dixie National Livestock Show will begin with its first equine event, the Dixie National Horse Cutting Horse Show, this week.

The show will begin at 8:00 a.m. Friday, January 5 and last through Sunday, January 7 at the Kirk Fordice Equine Center located on the Mississippi Fairgrounds.

The sport of cutting involves a horse with a rider and a herd of cattle. Once the cow is separated, riders are no longer allowed to use their reins and must rely on the horse’s instincts to keep the cow apart from its herd.

A complete schedule of livestock events can be found online.

The upcoming 59th annual Dixie National Rodeo runs February 9-17 in the Mississippi Coliseum. The entertainment line-up includes Conner Smith, Colin Stough, Tracy Byrd, Chris Cagle, Megan Moroney, Sammy Kershaw, Corey Kent and Parmalee.

To purchase tickets to the Dixie National Rodeo, click here or visit the Coliseum Box Office.