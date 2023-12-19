JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The date of the 2024 Mississippi Book Festival has moved.

The annual event will take place on Saturday, September 14 at the State Capitol Complex in Jackson.

Organizers said they’re moving to the fall date to improve the visitor experience and to work better for publishers, authors, as well as school, college, and university partners.

“We’ve been considering a fall date for several years, but the heat last August helped us focus on the change,” said Executive Director Ellen Daniels.

The 2023 festival welcomed more than 6,700 people to hear close to 170 participating authors take part in 47 official panels.