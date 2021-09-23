2,071 new coronavirus cases, 42 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 2,071 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with 42 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 481,397 with 9,395 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 4403 116 88 18 Alcorn 5360 90 130 20 Amite 1981 52 57 9 Attala 3248 86 187 36 Benton 1420 35 47 10 Bolivar 6105 144 239 33 Calhoun 2651 40 43 7 Carroll 1619 37 52 11 Chickasaw 2866 65 61 15 Choctaw 1263 26 12 0 Claiborne 1266 34 46 9 Clarke 2802 90 133 31 Clay 2952 73 41 5 Coahoma 3942 98 134 12 Copiah 4310 87 102 14 Covington 4147 92 142 39 De Soto 30491 353 122 26 Forrest 13125 238 283 60 Franklin 1166 28 41 5 George 4700 72 67 9 Greene 2078 45 57 6 Grenada 3553 104 156 32 Hancock 7501 112 72 15 Harrison 32996 486 532 75 Hinds 30973 586 847 139 Holmes 2618 87 109 20 Humphreys 1263 37 35 9 Issaquena 192 6 0 0 Itawamba 4430 100 135 24 Jackson 23650 348 283 39 Jasper 3137 62 46 2 Jefferson 888 33 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1676 42 9 1 Jones 13365 226 234 43 Kemper 1384 40 50 10 Lafayette 8218 137 199 56 Lamar 10184 130 55 12 Lauderdale 11538 305 481 105 Lawrence 2060 33 27 2 Leake 3971 86 94 16 Lee 14867 220 225 43 Leflore 4468 140 240 55 Lincoln 5297 131 204 40 Lowndes 10418 176 277 64 Madison 14145 271 415 72 Marion 4087 104 162 24 Marshall 6102 121 67 16 Monroe 6491 161 191 55 Montgomery 1720 54 64 10 Neshoba 6463 201 224 59 Newton 3687 75 87 15 Noxubee 1782 39 38 6 Oktibbeha 6937 124 262 37 Panola 6219 126 103 15 Pearl River 9055 219 210 42 Perry 1993 53 24 9 Pike 5590 136 167 39 Pontotoc 6265 93 86 13 Prentiss 4452 77 101 15 Quitman 1036 26 0 0 Rankin 21267 368 485 68 Scott 4560 96 116 19 Sharkey 628 20 45 8 Simpson 4324 112 160 20 Smith 2495 49 72 8 Stone 3506 59 87 14 Sunflower 4137 104 124 20 Tallahatchie 2188 50 50 7 Tate 4351 101 80 19 Tippah 4436 80 120 14 Tishomingo 3346 89 103 28 Tunica 1527 34 19 2 Union 5730 86 132 23 Walthall 2105 58 69 14 Warren 6439 163 173 38 Washington 7033 150 198 41 Wayne 4315 66 80 13 Webster 1959 42 67 14 Wilkinson 1015 36 25 6 Winston 3035 91 130 39 Yalobusha 2205 47 82 22 Yazoo 4230 86 149 20 Total 481,397 9,395 11,202 2,068

