COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Camp Kamassa in Copiah County are searching for the suspects who they said stole multiple items from the campground.

Camp Kamassa is Mississippi’s handicap accessible camp facility for children and adults with special needs.

Director of Development Tanya Mohawk said more than $20,000 worth of items were stolen including a new lawnmower, weed eater, nail guns, boxes of nails, hammer drills, an air compressor, and ladders. The thieves made their way through a locked gate and broke into a locked Connex box.

Mohawk is asking for the public’s help in finding the people responsible for the theft.