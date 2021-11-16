$20M to help rebuild Medgar Evers Blvd. in Jackson

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) announced the City of Jackson would receive $20,000,000 to help rebuild Medgar Evers Boulevard. The funds are from the United States Department of Transportation Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability & Equity (RAISE) Grant Program.

“These dollars can assist the City of Jackson in addressing their infrastructure needs. I look towards acquiring additional funds through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act,” said Thompson.

The project will reconstruct a 1.5-mile section of the road into a multimodal, complete street from Medgar Evers Boulevard to the Woodrow Wilson Avenue/Five Points area on the south to Coleman Avenue and Ridgeway Street on the north.

The improvements include cool pavement drive lanes, sidewalks, transit stops and amenities.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories