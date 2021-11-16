$20M to help rebuild Medgar Evers Blvd. in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) announced the City of Jackson would receive $20,000,000 to help rebuild Medgar Evers Boulevard. The funds are from the United States Department of Transportation Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability & Equity (RAISE) Grant Program.

“These dollars can assist the City of Jackson in addressing their infrastructure needs. I look towards acquiring additional funds through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act,” said Thompson.

The project will reconstruct a 1.5-mile section of the road into a multimodal, complete street from Medgar Evers Boulevard to the Woodrow Wilson Avenue/Five Points area on the south to Coleman Avenue and Ridgeway Street on the north.

The improvements include cool pavement drive lanes, sidewalks, transit stops and amenities.