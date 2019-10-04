20th vaping related death in the US

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Twenty people in the United States have lost their lives from vaping this year.

According to CNN, Pennsylvania is the latest state to report a death from lung disease which could be tied to vaping.

It’s the first possible vaping-related death in the state.

Health officials in Pennsylvania are warning residents to immediately stop vaping any illegally purchased products, and exercise caution with legal e-cigarettes.

It is not known what is making people sick or if it is limited to illegal products.

The Centers for Disease Control is reporting 1,080 probable cases of lung injury associated with e-cigarettes.