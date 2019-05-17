21-year-old male shot inside of his car

A 21-year-old male arrived at a hospital by private vehicle after being shot.
The victim was injured when his vehicle sustained gunfire while stopped on Raymond Road near McDowell Road.
The incident happened just before 10:00 am on Friday morning.
#JPD is investigating a shooting after a 21yo male arrived at a hospital by private vehicle. Victim was injured when his vehicle sustained gunfire while stopped on Raymond Rd. near McDowell Rd. just before 10:30 pm. Unable to determine where the shots originated.— Jackson Police Department (@JacksonMSPolice) May 17, 2019