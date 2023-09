ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A 21-year-old man has died after a crash in Kosciusko.

Breezy News reported the crash happened on Friday, September 22 on East Adams Street near a former funeral home.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said it appeared that the vehicle left the road, hit a fire hydrant, and overturned. Police said the driver, who was identified as 21-year-old Shikell Lowery, of Attala County, was ejected from the vehicle.

Lowery died at the scene.