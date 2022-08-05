RALEIGH, Miss. (WJTV) – A boil water notice has been issued by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) for customers who are served by the City of Raleigh water supply in Smith County.

According to MSDH, the notice affects 250 customers on Highway 35 South, School Crossing and Highway 54 South.

The notice was issued for customers after water system officials notified MSDH about a pressure loss due to the chlorinator malfunctioning.

Health officials recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed.

The water system will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink.