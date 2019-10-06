25th Annual Walk for Diabetes in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV)- The Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi will host its 25th Annual metro-Jackson Walk to help children and adults living with type 1 or type 2 diabetes.

Every dollar raised will provide immediate patient assistance, education, and empowerment to diabetics. Families, friends, and church members across the state are encouraged to join.

Last year’s support provided educational training for over 975 school teachers, over 300 school nurses with up-to-date information and training on diabetes management, and insulins to 300 individuals who could not afford it.

The walk is located at Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Company, 1401 Livingston Lane, Jackson 39213. Registration starts at 1 pm with the walk ribbon cutting at 2 pm.