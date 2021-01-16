2,680 new coronavirus cases, 70 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 2,680 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 70 additional deaths.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 250,869 with 5,481 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Fifty deaths occurred between January 6 and January 15, 2021 in the counties below.
|County
|Total
|Adams
|4
|Forrest
|1
|Harrison
|2
|Hinds
|5
|Itawamba
|1
|Jackson
|5
|Jasper
|1
|Jones
|1
|Lamar
|1
|Lauderdale
|3
|Lee
|4
|Leflore
|1
|Lowndes
|2
|Madison
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Neshoba
|2
|Oktibbeha
|1
|Panola
|1
|Pike
|1
|Prentiss
|1
|Rankin
|2
|Scott
|2
|Stone
|2
|Tippah
|1
|Union
|1
|Warren
|2
|Winston
|1
20 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between November 19, 2020 and January 10, 2021, identified from death certificate reports.
|County
|Total
|Alcorn
|2
|Chickasaw
|1
|Clay
|1
|Hancock
|1
|Hinds
|1
|Lamar
|1
|Lee
|2
|Pearl River
|3
|Prentiss
|1
|Rankin
|1
|Tate
|1
|Tippah
|2
|Washington
|1
|Winston
|2
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|2032
|70
|72
|15
|Alcorn
|2626
|53
|128
|20
|Amite
|968
|25
|54
|7
|Attala
|1931
|58
|173
|34
|Benton
|810
|23
|45
|10
|Bolivar
|3955
|106
|225
|31
|Calhoun
|1351
|21
|27
|4
|Carroll
|1041
|21
|47
|9
|Chickasaw
|1829
|44
|53
|15
|Choctaw
|600
|13
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|855
|25
|45
|9
|Clarke
|1374
|60
|110
|30
|Clay
|1582
|33
|24
|3
|Coahoma
|2285
|54
|128
|11
|Copiah
|2391
|49
|75
|9
|Covington
|2104
|71
|135
|39
|De Soto
|17010
|171
|111
|22
|Forrest
|5917
|118
|224
|50
|Franklin
|658
|15
|40
|4
|George
|1979
|38
|59
|7
|Greene
|1091
|29
|52
|6
|Grenada
|2170
|70
|155
|32
|Hancock
|2604
|58
|69
|14
|Harrison
|13250
|193
|477
|61
|Hinds
|16091
|318
|776
|113
|Holmes
|1681
|67
|103
|20
|Humphreys
|826
|24
|33
|8
|Issaquena
|159
|6
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|2611
|59
|125
|22
|Jackson
|10216
|182
|217
|29
|Jasper
|1677
|35
|35
|2
|Jefferson
|534
|19
|30
|4
|Jefferson Davis
|840
|25
|8
|1
|Jones
|6222
|109
|217
|41
|Kemper
|766
|20
|44
|9
|Lafayette
|4911
|92
|188
|54
|Lamar
|4804
|65
|52
|13
|Lauderdale
|5808
|180
|411
|89
|Lawrence
|1021
|17
|27
|2
|Leake
|2295
|64
|90
|14
|Lee
|8759
|141
|214
|41
|Leflore
|2992
|105
|234
|51
|Lincoln
|2956
|85
|171
|36
|Lowndes
|5309
|111
|246
|53
|Madison
|8186
|161
|354
|68
|Marion
|2083
|71
|157
|23
|Marshall
|3391
|65
|64
|15
|Monroe
|3521
|104
|189
|53
|Montgomery
|1091
|34
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|3357
|152
|196
|56
|Newton
|1891
|42
|86
|14
|Noxubee
|1102
|22
|34
|4
|Oktibbeha
|3903
|80
|214
|36
|Panola
|3650
|76
|102
|13
|Pearl River
|3232
|95
|158
|32
|Perry
|1005
|31
|21
|7
|Pike
|2599
|77
|119
|34
|Pontotoc
|3611
|52
|42
|4
|Prentiss
|2440
|52
|99
|15
|Quitman
|683
|8
|0
|0
|Rankin
|10629
|208
|371
|58
|Scott
|2447
|45
|39
|4
|Sharkey
|424
|17
|43
|8
|Simpson
|2339
|67
|153
|19
|Smith
|1194
|23
|59
|8
|Stone
|1415
|20
|84
|10
|Sunflower
|2804
|69
|111
|16
|Tallahatchie
|1392
|34
|49
|7
|Tate
|2695
|60
|80
|19
|Tippah
|2397
|49
|109
|7
|Tishomingo
|1821
|59
|101
|27
|Tunica
|860
|21
|18
|2
|Union
|3414
|58
|124
|20
|Walthall
|1117
|36
|67
|13
|Warren
|3445
|97
|166
|38
|Washington
|4770
|123
|189
|39
|Wayne
|1987
|30
|69
|11
|Webster
|919
|24
|58
|11
|Wilkinson
|583
|25
|24
|5
|Winston
|1994
|64
|114
|33
|Yalobusha
|1161
|34
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|2426
|54
|139
|18
|Total
|250,869
|5,481
|9,888
|1,822
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.