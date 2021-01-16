2,680 new coronavirus cases, 70 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 2,680 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 70 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 250,869 with 5,481 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Fifty deaths occurred between January 6 and January 15, 2021 in the counties below.

County Total Adams 4 Forrest 1 Harrison 2 Hinds 5 Itawamba 1 Jackson 5 Jasper 1 Jones 1 Lamar 1 Lauderdale 3 Lee 4 Leflore 1 Lowndes 2 Madison 1 Monroe 1 Neshoba 2 Oktibbeha 1 Panola 1 Pike 1 Prentiss 1 Rankin 2 Scott 2 Stone 2 Tippah 1 Union 1 Warren 2 Winston 1

20 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between November 19, 2020 and January 10, 2021, identified from death certificate reports.

County Total Alcorn 2 Chickasaw 1 Clay 1 Hancock 1 Hinds 1 Lamar 1 Lee 2 Pearl River 3 Prentiss 1 Rankin 1 Tate 1 Tippah 2 Washington 1 Winston 2

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 2032 70 72 15 Alcorn 2626 53 128 20 Amite 968 25 54 7 Attala 1931 58 173 34 Benton 810 23 45 10 Bolivar 3955 106 225 31 Calhoun 1351 21 27 4 Carroll 1041 21 47 9 Chickasaw 1829 44 53 15 Choctaw 600 13 1 0 Claiborne 855 25 45 9 Clarke 1374 60 110 30 Clay 1582 33 24 3 Coahoma 2285 54 128 11 Copiah 2391 49 75 9 Covington 2104 71 135 39 De Soto 17010 171 111 22 Forrest 5917 118 224 50 Franklin 658 15 40 4 George 1979 38 59 7 Greene 1091 29 52 6 Grenada 2170 70 155 32 Hancock 2604 58 69 14 Harrison 13250 193 477 61 Hinds 16091 318 776 113 Holmes 1681 67 103 20 Humphreys 826 24 33 8 Issaquena 159 6 0 0 Itawamba 2611 59 125 22 Jackson 10216 182 217 29 Jasper 1677 35 35 2 Jefferson 534 19 30 4 Jefferson Davis 840 25 8 1 Jones 6222 109 217 41 Kemper 766 20 44 9 Lafayette 4911 92 188 54 Lamar 4804 65 52 13 Lauderdale 5808 180 411 89 Lawrence 1021 17 27 2 Leake 2295 64 90 14 Lee 8759 141 214 41 Leflore 2992 105 234 51 Lincoln 2956 85 171 36 Lowndes 5309 111 246 53 Madison 8186 161 354 68 Marion 2083 71 157 23 Marshall 3391 65 64 15 Monroe 3521 104 189 53 Montgomery 1091 34 54 9 Neshoba 3357 152 196 56 Newton 1891 42 86 14 Noxubee 1102 22 34 4 Oktibbeha 3903 80 214 36 Panola 3650 76 102 13 Pearl River 3232 95 158 32 Perry 1005 31 21 7 Pike 2599 77 119 34 Pontotoc 3611 52 42 4 Prentiss 2440 52 99 15 Quitman 683 8 0 0 Rankin 10629 208 371 58 Scott 2447 45 39 4 Sharkey 424 17 43 8 Simpson 2339 67 153 19 Smith 1194 23 59 8 Stone 1415 20 84 10 Sunflower 2804 69 111 16 Tallahatchie 1392 34 49 7 Tate 2695 60 80 19 Tippah 2397 49 109 7 Tishomingo 1821 59 101 27 Tunica 860 21 18 2 Union 3414 58 124 20 Walthall 1117 36 67 13 Warren 3445 97 166 38 Washington 4770 123 189 39 Wayne 1987 30 69 11 Webster 919 24 58 11 Wilkinson 583 25 24 5 Winston 1994 64 114 33 Yalobusha 1161 34 82 22 Yazoo 2426 54 139 18 Total 250,869 5,481 9,888 1,822

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

