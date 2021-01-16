2,680 new coronavirus cases, 70 additional deaths in Mississippi

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 2,680 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 70 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 250,869 with 5,481 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Fifty deaths occurred between January 6 and January 15, 2021 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Adams4
Forrest1
Harrison2
Hinds5
Itawamba1
Jackson5
Jasper1
Jones1
Lamar1
Lauderdale3
Lee4
Leflore1
Lowndes2
Madison1
Monroe1
Neshoba2
Oktibbeha1
Panola1
Pike1
Prentiss1
Rankin2
Scott2
Stone2
Tippah1
Union1
Warren2
Winston1

20 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between November 19, 2020 and January 10, 2021, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Alcorn2
Chickasaw1
Clay1
Hancock1
Hinds1
Lamar1
Lee2
Pearl River3
Prentiss1
Rankin1
Tate1
Tippah2
Washington1
Winston2

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams2032707215
Alcorn26265312820
Amite96825547
Attala19315817334
Benton810234510
Bolivar395510622531
Calhoun135121274
Carroll104121479
Chickasaw1829445315
Choctaw6001310
Claiborne85525459
Clarke13746011030
Clay158233243
Coahoma22855412811
Copiah239149759
Covington21047113539
De Soto1701017111122
Forrest591711822450
Franklin65815404
George197938597
Greene109129526
Grenada21707015532
Hancock2604586914
Harrison1325019347761
Hinds16091318776113
Holmes16816710320
Humphreys82624338
Issaquena159600
Itawamba26115912522
Jackson1021618221729
Jasper167735352
Jefferson53419304
Jefferson Davis8402581
Jones622210921741
Kemper76620449
Lafayette49119218854
Lamar4804655213
Lauderdale580818041189
Lawrence102117272
Leake2295649014
Lee875914121441
Leflore299210523451
Lincoln29568517136
Lowndes530911124653
Madison818616135468
Marion20837115723
Marshall3391656415
Monroe352110418953
Montgomery109134549
Neshoba335715219656
Newton1891428614
Noxubee110222344
Oktibbeha39038021436
Panola36507610213
Pearl River32329515832
Perry100531217
Pike25997711934
Pontotoc361152424
Prentiss2440529915
Quitman683800
Rankin1062920837158
Scott244745394
Sharkey42417438
Simpson23396715319
Smith119423598
Stone1415208410
Sunflower28046911116
Tallahatchie139234497
Tate2695608019
Tippah2397491097
Tishomingo18215910127
Tunica86021182
Union34145812420
Walthall1117366713
Warren34459716638
Washington477012318939
Wayne1987306911
Webster919245811
Wilkinson58325245
Winston19946411433
Yalobusha1161348222
Yazoo24265413918
Total250,8695,4819,8881,822

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories