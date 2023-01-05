NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Twenty-seven African American sites in Natchez will soon be recognized with historical markers.
The markers will be unveiled in a ceremony at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at the Natchez Museum of African American History and Culture. The event is free and open to the public.
The event is spearheaded by Mayor Dan Gibson and the museum’s executive director, Bobby Dennis, both of whom view the ceremony as a kickoff for Black History Month 2023.
The markers will allow visitors to have a self-guided tour of local African American history.
“I am very grateful to our partners who have helped make this happen… NAPAC, Visit Natchez and the Natchez Historic Foundation. I can’t wait for the unveiling,” said Gibson.
NAPAC stands for Natchez Association for the Preservation of African American Culture, the agency that operates the African American museum.
The 27 sites are:
- The Dr. John Banks House
- Brumfield School
- Forks of The Roads
- Proud to Take a Stand Monument
- Zion Chapel A.M.E. Church
- The William Johnson House
- The Rhythm Night Club Memorial Museum
- The Angelety House
- Richard Wright’s Grandmother’s House
- Robert Smith House
- Black Business District
- Henry J. and Ida Page Dumas House
- Holy Family Catholic Church
- Watkins Street Cemetery
- The Sidney and Sarah Russell House
- The Claiborne Barland House
- Mazique-West House
- Concord Quarters
- Leon Donnan’s Barber Shop
- Mackel’s Funeral Home
- Rose Hill Missionary Baptist Church
- The Bud Scott House
- Professor Samuel Owens Home
- St. John’s United Methodist Church
- The Louis Winston Home
- Natchez College
- Beulah Missionary Baptist Church