NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Twenty-seven African American sites in Natchez will soon be recognized with historical markers.

The markers will be unveiled in a ceremony at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at the Natchez Museum of African American History and Culture. The event is free and open to the public.

The event is spearheaded by Mayor Dan Gibson and the museum’s executive director, Bobby Dennis, both of whom view the ceremony as a kickoff for Black History Month 2023.

The markers will allow visitors to have a self-guided tour of local African American history.

“I am very grateful to our partners who have helped make this happen… NAPAC, Visit Natchez and the Natchez Historic Foundation. I can’t wait for the unveiling,” said Gibson.

NAPAC stands for Natchez Association for the Preservation of African American Culture, the agency that operates the African American museum.

The 27 sites are:

The Dr. John Banks House

Brumfield School

Forks of The Roads

Proud to Take a Stand Monument

Zion Chapel A.M.E. Church

The William Johnson House

The Rhythm Night Club Memorial Museum

The Angelety House

Richard Wright’s Grandmother’s House

Robert Smith House

Black Business District

Henry J. and Ida Page Dumas House

Holy Family Catholic Church

Watkins Street Cemetery

The Sidney and Sarah Russell House

The Claiborne Barland House

Mazique-West House

Concord Quarters

Leon Donnan’s Barber Shop

Mackel’s Funeral Home

Rose Hill Missionary Baptist Church

The Bud Scott House

Professor Samuel Owens Home

St. John’s United Methodist Church

The Louis Winston Home

Natchez College

Beulah Missionary Baptist Church