JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Twenty-seven firefighters are now graduates of the Mississippi State Fire Academy (MSFA). Friends and family celebrated Class 201 as they graduated from the fire academy.

The men and women became certified firefighters, and officials said they have met and exceeded the National Fire Protection Association for firefighters’ qualifications. Class Speaker Dylan McClain said he could not be prouder.

“I’m proud of us for meeting the requirements. I’m proud of us the training we undertaken and completed, but even more proud of us that we committed to such a great position of public service. Probably one of the most undertakings that anyone can do for their fellow citizens and community,” said McClain.

One of the class instructors said the graduates completed a seven-week course, including online, classroom, and hands on instruction dealing with fires.

“I really appreciate the effort, the hard work, and the dedication that y’all put in these past several weeks. I know that everyone here is just as proud of y’all as I am,” said Class Instructor William Thorton.

Thorton said that he could not have picked a better group.

The deputy director at the MSFA said the next step will be assigning the firefighters to a station.