27-year-old shot, killed in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Jackson police say the man who was shot and killed on Mayes Street on Saturday morning, is identified as 27-year-old, Cornelius Bailey.



Police are investigating the 3:30 a.m. shooting that killed Bailey and left another person wounded.

Officers responded to the area of Mayes Street near Sears Street and found "two black males suffering from gunshot injuries to the body," a press release said.



Bailey was pronounced dead at the scene and the other victim was immediately transported to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition.



According to officials, based on witness information, the shooting is believed to have stemmed from "an earlier altercation between the two males," but the nature of that altercation is unknown.

